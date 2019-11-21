e-paper
Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell or Marnus Labuschagne - Which Australian is most obsessed with cricket? - WATCH

Surprisingly, though, there was a clear winner for the contest, with almost every member of the team picking his name.

cricket Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australian cricket team stands for national anthem.
Australian cricket team stands for national anthem.(Twitter/Cricket.com.au)
         

As Australia begin their first Test against Pakistan in Brisbane from Thursday, Cricket Australia decided to find out which Australian international is most obsessed with the sport itself. In a video uploaded on their official Twitter handle, every member of the Australian squad made their pick for the biggest “cricket nuffy” in the squad. Surprisingly, though, there was a clear winner for the contest, with almost every member of the team picking his name.

Here is what every Australian cricketer said in the video:

Tim Paine: “Biggest cricket nuffy in the Australian team would have to be Marnus (Labuschagne). I do love cricket. I enjoy watching cricket. I have a favourite bat. But Marnus would pick it up and tell you what sort of grip there is. If it’s handle is slightly off center. How much it weighs.”

Josh Hazlewood: “Marnus. Definitely, he plays all day, everyday at home. So, yeah. Like he is a professional cricketer.”

 

Kane Richardson: “Maruns is the one I reckon. From what I have heard, there is no one else like him.”

Peter Siddle: “Marnus is easily the biggest cricket nuffy. Stevie loves his batting, practicing his shadow batting and everything. But, Marnus is next level. If it works, he keeps doing it. In England, he was getting worse, and he was playing better.”

Mitch Marsh: “Marnus. No question.”

Also read: Would like a practice match next time before a pink ball Test - Mominul Haque  

Kurtis Patterson: “Marnus. Steve Smith is probably not far behind. He is batting in his hallway, batting in his room in the hotel.”

Marcus Harris: “Marnus. Just because he is Marnus.”

Adam Zampa: “Glenn Maxwell. He watches all cricket, no matter where it is in the world. He just loves it. He is walking in the hotel with his Kookaburra hoodie on.”

Marcus Stoinis: “Glenn Maxwell. I learnt a lot more this side of him during the Stars this years where he was captain.”

Aaron Finch: “Maxi or maybe myself. There are a lot of cricket nuffies, closet cricket nuffies. Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are two of them.”

Peter Handscomb: “Marnus Labuschagne is obviusly the name. If you don’t have a coffee with him, all he’d do is talk cricket all day, there is nothing else. He went to Kookaburra factory that other day to load up on gear and he spent 3.5 hours there. Tapping in different bat, trying on different gloves and all that. He is the definition.”

Nathan Lyon: “Marnus Labuschagne. Both Marnus and Stevie have this old problem.”

Also read: Captains need to use pacers differently in day-night Test - Gautam Gambhir

Pat Cummins: “Marnus. He is a nuffy. I reckon Paine is also a closet cricket nuffy.”

James Pattinson: “Biggest cricket nuffy I have to say is Marnus. He goes into Kookaburra to get his gear and he probably spends six hours talking about bat grips and gloves and stuff like that.”

With 11 out of 14 players naming Labuschagne as their pick, Marnus was questioned on whether he agrees with the title. In his response, he said: “Probably myself. And there’s a few not far off. There are lot of cricket nuts, like closet nuffies. Michael Neser is one. He kinda acts cool, country boy. He is a massive cricket nuffy. Usman Khawaja is a little bit closet cricket nuffy as well.”

Speaking about his visit to Kookaburra factory that several players talked about in the video, Marnus said: “I was actually cut short, because I went with another group. I could have easily spend a whole day there.”

“That’s just who I am. I take that as a compliment. That’s not something I am trying to be. It is who I am. I love the game, I love learning about it and love watching it,” he added.

