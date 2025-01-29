Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Steve Smith goes past cricket legends Gavaskar, Lara for massive Test record

ANI |
Jan 29, 2025 08:08 PM IST

Australia's modern-day great Steve Smith moved past cricketing icons Sunil Gavaskar, Younis Khan, Brian Lara and Mahela Jayawardene in the tally of most Test hundreds by a player.

Galle [Sri Lanka], : Australia's modern-day great Steve Smith moved past cricketing icons Sunil Gavaskar, Younis Khan, Brian Lara and Mahela Jayawardene in the tally of most Test hundreds by a player.

Steve Smith goes past cricket legends Gavaskar, Lara for massive Test record
Steve Smith goes past cricket legends Gavaskar, Lara for massive Test record

In the opening Test on Wednesday against Sri Lanka in Galle, Smith first got the monkey off his shoulder by pushing the ball away for a single to complete 10,000 Test runs.

Smith didn't dwell on what occurred in Sydney after being perched on 9,999 runs Test runs by Prasidh Krishna in front of the Australian's home crowd.

After reaching the landmark occasion, Smith stood and soaked in the applause coming from the Australian fans, who travelled in numbers to Galle to support the Baggy Greens. He raised the bat to all corners of the ground to celebrate the landmark moment of his illustrious career.

Moments later, he sent the ball back to Prabath Jayasuriya, who fumbled his chance and ended up dropping the opportunity. After seeing a lifeline fall his way, Smith never looked back and ensured reaching his 35th Test ton.

With another Test century to his name, Smith went past Gavaskar, Younis, Lara and Jayawardene, who all ended their careers with 34 Test hundreds.

Overall, Smith is the seventh-highest Test century scorer and the second-highest Australian after former captain Ricky Ponting, who struck 41 tons in his glorious career.

The stand-in captain for the series went unbeaten at 104* in 188 balls, laced with a whopping 10 fours and a sole six, involved in a 195-run partnership with Usman Khawaja .

In 115 Tests, Smith has garnered 10,103 runs at an average of 56.44, including 35 centuries and 41 fifties, with the best score of 239. He is the fourth Australian after Ricky Ponting , Allan Border and Steve Waugh to reach the 10,000 run mark in Tests and overall 15th player.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On