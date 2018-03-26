Disgraced Steve Smith steps down as Rajasthan Royals captain, Ajinkya Rahane to lead in IPL

After admitting to ball-tampering during Australia’s loss to South Africa in the Cape Town Test, Steve Smith has stepped down from his position as captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals. India batsman Ajinkya Rahane will be replacing the Aussie skipper in the role for the IPL 2018 season.

The development has taken place a couple of days after Smith and teammate Cameron Bancroft sensationally admitted to having tampered the ball on Day 3 of the third Test against the Proteas.

“Rajasthan Royals will do everything possible to protect the values and the integrity of the game. We agree with Steve’s decision to step down as captain, and we are fortunate to have such a capable successor with Ajinkya Rahane. It is important that all cricket fans retain a balanced perspective on the situation. What happened in South Africa was clearly wrong, especially given that it appears to have been pre-meditated. That said, this will be a difficult time for Steve as well, given how much he cares about the game,” the franchise’s co-owner, Manoj Badale, stated in a press release on Monday.

At Cape Town, Australia lost the Test by 322 runs, but the match itself was overshadowed by the incident on Saturday, with Bancroft caught on cameras using a sticky tape in an attempt to shine the ball.

Smith subsequently stepped down from the captain’s role for the remainder of the Test in Cape Town.

Smith was also handed a one-match ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his role in the ball-tampering incident, making him unavailable for the final Test of the series.

Rajasthan Royalshad earlier stated that it would await instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India before deciding on Smith’s future as captain of the team.

However, the IPL franchise confirmed the development a day after Australia’s defeat in Cape Town.

Rahane’s first match as Rajasthan Royals skipper will be in the side’s IPL 2018 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on April 9.