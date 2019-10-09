e-paper
Steve Smith to be back as Australia captain? Right-hander offers his take

Following his one-year ban period which ended in the last week of March, Smith returned to the national side for World Cup 2019 but created a real impact during Ashes, where he scored 774 runs from seven innings at a bradmanesque average of 110.57.

cricket Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former Australia captain Steven Smith, in all likeliness, will be reinstated as the captain of Australia once his ‘captaincy ban period’ expires next year but 30-year-old seems to be in rush for the job. Speaking to Cricket.com.au, Smith said that he not even thinking about captaincy as ‘Tim (Paine) is doing a great job’.

“I’m not even thinking about that (captaincy) at the moment,” he said.

“I was pretty chilled out the whole time (in England). I’m obviously pretty intense when I am out there batting but I help out wherever I can. I don’t want to sit back and not say something if I think it might help us. We will cross that bridge later if it comes. At the moment I am comfortable and Tim is doing a great job,” he added.

Following his one-year ban period which ended in the last week of March, Smith returned to the national side for World Cup 2019 but created a real impact during Ashes, where he scored 774 runs from seven innings at a bradmanesque average of 110.57.

Smith scored as many as three centuries, which also included a double-century in Manchester where Australia returned to winning track following a one-wicket defeat at Leeds. Smith missed the third Test due to concussion.

His efforts saw Australia retain the Ashes urn as the series ended in a draw 2-2.

Smith will play his first home Test since January 2018 when Australia host Pakistan in a two-match series in November-December.

Prior to that, he will mark his return to T20I cricket after three and a half years after being named in the T20I side for Sri Lanka and Pakistan series. He was to make his comeback against India in October 2017 but an injury suffered during the ODI series prevented him from taking any part in the three games.

Smith, along with Warner, will play for New South Wales in Sheffield Shield starting tomorrow. Mitchell Starc, who played just one Ashes Test, is also part of the team led by Peter Nevill.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 11:06 IST

