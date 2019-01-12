Steve Smith to undergo elbow surgery, will wear a brace for six weeks

Former Australian captain Steve Smith couldn’t have sustained an injury at a worse time. Smith, who will be available for the national side selection on March 28, will be undergoing an elbow injury, according to cricket.com.au. Then, he will have to wear a brace for six weeks and undergo extensive rehabilitation. A ligament in Smith’s right elbow is the cause for concern. The 29-year-old has been banned for one year for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March 2018.

Smith underwent scans on the elbow after coming back home from the Bangladesh Premier League overnight. Smith will be racing against time to be fit for the World Cup in June and the Ashes series which follows.

Australian ODI captain Aaron Finch said that once Smith and David Warner serve out their bans, they will be welcomed back to the team with open arms.

“When Davey and Steve are ready to make their - be allowed to come back and play cricket for Australia and their states - from my point of view they’ll be welcomed back with open arms,” Finch told cricket.com.au.

“Whatever’s happened, has happened. The punishment has been dealt. They’ve been working really hard off the field to meet every criteria, and go above and beyond everything that has been asked of them, to come back and play international cricket again.”

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 14:28 IST