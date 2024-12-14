'Stick to shorter formats': Jasprit Bumrah indirectly told to quit Test cricket by Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar spoke about Jasprit Bumrah’s status in Test cricket, and expressed concerns over his long-term prospects in the longest format, stating he will need to find a touch of extra pace to remain competitive with the red ball. Shoaib Akhtar stated that Jasprit Bumrah might need to stick to limited overs cricket to preserve his career long-term.(AFP)

Despite an incredible average that currently sits at 20.01 in Test cricket, and a series of performances throughout his career that have already established the 31-year-old as an all-format star, Akhtar was of the opinion that a decision to forego Test cricket could be on the horizon.

Speaking on The Nakash Khan Show podcast, the former Pakistan pacer delivered his verdict: “Very good fast bowler for shorter formats and one-dayers, because he understands the length. I think he does a great job in death overs, in powerplay and he can swing the ball both ways.”

“But you know, in Test cricket, you have to bowl longer spells. You need pace because the batters aren’t trying to hit you,” continued Akhtar. “Length becomes irrelevant. You struggle if the ball doesn’t seam or reverse along with that lack of pace. When you start struggling, then people start questioning.”

‘If he wants to continue playing Test cricket…’

Playing in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah currently has 185 Test wickets in 42 Test matches, and only one other player has more Test wickets at a better average than the Indian seamer. Akhtar noted that Bumrah is capable of being a top quality seamer, but also pointed out that his struggles with fitness could prevent him from establishing a long career in Test cricket.

“I think he is good enough to take wickets in Test cricket. Although he didn’t do much in the Test series against New Zealand, it happens,” said Akhtar. “But if he wants to continue playing Test cricket, he has to increase the pace. With the injection of increasing pace, he has a high risk of getting injured. If I was him, I would have stuck to shorter formats.”

“It only depends on how I feel. If I’m feeling good, okay, I’ll go out there, I’ll bend my back, make sure I take wickets for the team in Test matches. That is fine with me but he has to look after himself, because he wants to play the IPL, he wants to play ODIs, he wants to play Test matches as well,” said Akhtar.

However, the Pakistan pacer concluded his segment on Bumrah with a touch of optimism regarding his stature within the sport. “He’s a great asset for world cricket and we need to make sure we don’t destroy him, in terms of looking after him more,” concluded Akhtar.