'Still got your ODI cap?': Stuart Broad, James Anderson engage in hilarious banter after Covid breakout at England camp

The news of a Covid outbreak in the England camp sent shockwaves down the cricketing fraternity. England was the first country to host international cricket after the coronavirus-enforced halt and have managed to do so without any hiccups. Until Tuesday, July 6, 2021. It was reported that three players and four members of the support staff tested positive, meaning that ECB was forced to name a new squad with a lot of unfamiliar faces. Before the announcement, Stuart Broad took to a moment to remember his Test bowling partner in James Anderson.

While replying to a tweet put out by Sky Sports on Twitter, which mentioned Ben Stokes being named the captain, England's Test mainstay Broad poked fun, asking his long-time friend if he's still got his kit in place. He tweeted: "Still got your ODI cap @jimmy9 ?!"

To which, Anderson replied in a hilarious manner:

Broad went on to ask for a confirmation.

The entire banter left Twitter in splits because the two bowling stalwarts haven't featured for England's limited-overs squad for a long time. While 35-year-old Broad last played an ODI in 2016 and a T20I in 2014, 38-year-old-Anderson last featured in an ODI game in 2015. He has only played 19 T20Is, with the last one dating back to 2009.

Meanwhile, that hasn't stopped the duo from shattering record. Anderson etched his name in the history books once again as bagged a staggering 1000th wicket in first-class cricket. The right-arm pacer added this feather to his cap during the ongoing County Game against Kent at the Emirates Old Trafford on Mond.

Representing Lancashire, Anderson bagged a seven-wicket haul, at the time of writing, en route to claiming the milestone. Zak Crawley, Jordon Cox, Oliver Robinson, Jack Leaning, Heino Kuhn, Matt Milnes, and Harry Podmore were Anderson's victims as Kent, on day two, were reduce to 54/9 after 24 overs. Kuhn was Anderson's 1000th victim.

In June, Anderson had added another feather to his already illustrious cap as he surpassed former skipper Alastair Cook to become England's most-capped Test cricketer.

Anderson achieved the feat in the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston. The legendary pacer has now featured in 162 matches for England one more than Cook, who played 161 games in the longest format.

Fast bowler Stuart Broad is third on the list having played 147 Tests for England while former cricketer Alec Stewart occupies the fourth spot with 133 games under his belt.

Anderson is the only fast bowler who has taken more than 600 wickets in the longest format of the game. He has 617 scalps in Test cricket.