‘Stop doing this’: Ravichandran Ashwin asks 'Jarvo 69' to stop invading pitch

Ashwin took to Twitter on Friday to praise his teammates Rohit, Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli for their valuable knock on the third day. At the same time the Indian bowler requested Jarvis to ‘stop’ whatever he is doing.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Ashwin (L) requests Jarvo to stop invading pitch during Test match(HT Collage)

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Aswhin has requested cricket fan Daniel Jarvis – known by the name Jarvo 69 – to stop invading the pitch repeatedly. On the third day of the ongoing Headingley Test, Jarvis walked in to take guard after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma.

Padded up as a batsman and waving at the spectators, Jarvis entered into the field confidently and looked to take strike before the security personnel rushed in and took him off. This isn’t the first time in this series when the fan from England invaded the pitch. Earlier during the Lord’s Test, he had walked in as a fielder of the Team India.

Ashwin took to Twitter on Friday to praise his teammates Rohit, Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli for their valuable knock on the third day. At the same time the Indian bowler requested Jarvis to ‘stop’ whatever he is doing.

“Today's play was as good as it can get with @ImRo45@cheteshwar1@imVkohli and Jaarvo showing great intent and grit! Keep going fellas and stop doing this Jaarvo,” Ashwin tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

Coming back to the game, Pujara (91*), Kohli (45*) and Rohit (59) played crucial knocks as India ended day three at Headingley on 215/2.

Pujara was going through a lean patch and his form had come under the scanner. But Rohit revealed that the ‘talk’ about Pujara's form didn't happen in the dressing room as the team knows how important a player he is.

“To be honest there hasn't been any talk about Pujara's batting. I think the talks are only happening outside. Not a single conversation has happened with Pujara regarding his form inside the team dressing room. We know the quality he brings, we know the experience he brings. When you have a guy like that, I don't think there needs to be much discussion,” said Rohit at the post-match virtual presser.

