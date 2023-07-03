Stuart Broad served brutal 'hypocrite' reminder for 'you'll always be remembered' sledge to Carey after Bairstow wicket

The controversy surrounding Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal in the second Ashes Test on Sunday refuses to die down. The England wicketkeeper batter was out stumped by Alex Carey once he casually wandered off after ducking a bouncer from Cameron Green, and because Bairstow left the crease even before the ball could be deemed dead is what led to the dismissal. Although he was legit out, the mode of his wicket led to an absolute mayhem at Lord's, with the crowd letting out rousing boos to convey their feelings.

Stuart Broad wasn't going to leave his crease there after Jonny Bairstow's wicket.(Getty)

The call continues to be debated with England captain Ben Stokes and Australian counterpart Pat Cummins sharing opposing views on the incident. However, a particular reaction from Stuart Broad has gotten everyone talking equally frantically. Broad, who was involved in a 100-run partnership with centurion Ben Stokes was caught sledging Carey by the stump mic. "That's all you'll ever be remembered for," he told Carey.

Watch the video below:

Soon after the short clip went viral, fans on Twitter reminded Broad of being a 'hypocrite' as they dug out a couple of instances from history when the England pacer himself wasn't one for the spirit of the game. Video of Broad's infamous refusal to walk after clearly edging a ball during the 2013 Ashes series was shared on Twitter timelines. Off the bowling of Ashton Agar, Broad produced a heavy edge to be out caught in the slips by Michael Clarke but stood his ground until the umpire declared it out. Users felt that Broad should be the last man to complain about lack of sportsmanship and accused him of 'selective memory'.

Here are some of the tweets:

"Those things aren't remembered. It's winning the series that will be remembered. We do have a win-at-all-costs mentality. I think we're quite an unpleasant team to play against at the moment. Teams won't play against us and enjoy the experience. That's what we want," he had said.

That wasn't all. Twitter users' mind harked back to the series between England and New Zealand two years ago when Broad and Bairstow combined to run former all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme in a similar way.

De Grandhomme entered the crease with the New Zealand at 251-5 in a Test match at Lord's. Facing a delivery from Stuart Broad, he was struck on the pad, leading to a huge LBW appeal from the bowler. Umpire Rod Tucker initially ruled the New Zealand batter not out but de Grandhomme, curious about the decision, had stepped out of his crease. Taking advantage of the situation, Ollie Pope reacted swiftly - grabbing the ball that had rolled towards slips - dislodged the bails at the batter's end. The TV umpire confirmed that de Grandhomme was indeed out of his ground, resulting in his dismissal.

