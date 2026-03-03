Stuart MacGill berates co-host in ugly spat after Candice Warner's crowd taunt incident is brought up

Former Australian leg-spinner Stuart MacGill’s latest podcast appearance has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, after an extraordinary on-air blow-up with co-host Andre Menczel during a discussion on Candice Warner’s treatment in South Africa. What began as a debate over media responsibility quickly turned into one of the most uncomfortable on-air exchanges, with the conversation spiralling from disagreement into repeated personal insults. Australian spinner Stuart MacGill during his playing days. (AFP)

The flashpoint came on the Cricket Unfiltered podcast when Menczel was condemning the crowd taunts directed at David Warner’s wife, Candice Warner, during Australia’s 2018 tour, including the Sonny Bill Williams mask episode. Menczel called it low and way over the line, a view that, on the face of it, was critical of the abuse. But MacGill took issue not with the condemnation, but with revisiting the details at all. What followed was a remarkable escalation that quickly shifted from disagreement to personal attack. The exchange stood out not only because of the language used, but because neither side initially appeared to realise how fast the discussion had moved away from the original point and into a confrontation over tone, control and intent.

What followed was a remarkable escalation that quickly shifted from disagreement to personal attack. MacGill interrupted Menczel and said, “Well, I think it’s pretty low talking about it for starters, Menners. I think you didn’t need to go into details here. I think that’s s*. You’re a f*ink idiot. You shouldn’t go into details about things like this because you’re doing exactly the same as the crowd. OK.”

Also Read: India vs England semifinal pattern too strong to ignore: Will the unnoticed T20 World Cup script unravel again in 2026?

The incident has drawn attention, exposing a deeper fault line in cricket media conversations: where the line sits between condemning abuse and amplifying it. Menczel’s point was framed as criticism, but MacGill’s response, even in restating the details, risked reproducing the damage has merit. That is a legitimate media ethics argument in theory, but the way it was delivered overwhelmed its substance.

By the end of the podcast, the discussion had moved well beyond disagreement. Stuart MacGill warned that if part of the exchange was cut, it would be the last time he worked with Menczel, and at one point said he might “jump across the mic,” prompting Menczel to abruptly sign off.

For a podcast with “unfiltered” in its title, it was certainly that. While MacGill’s reaction, given his relationship with the Warner family, may be justified, the question remains whether it was a dignified enough approach from him to verbally intimidate his co-host on a public platform.