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Stuck in traffic? Toss delayed after the Indian team arrives late at the Ageas Bowl for the 5th and last T20I

The toss was delayed by 45 minutes; as a result, the kickoff was pushed to 7:30 pm India time.

Updated on: Jul 11, 2026 08:03 PM IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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The toss between India and England was delayed on Saturday by 45 minutes after the visitors arrived late at the venue, the Ageas Bowl, for the fifth and last T20I game of the series. While there was no official confirmation, it is understood that the team was stuck in traffic and couldn't arrive in time for the toss.

Nothing has gone right on this tour for Team India. (ANI Pic Service)
Nothing has gone right on this tour for Team India. (ANI Pic Service)

The toss, which was originally supposed to happen at 6:30 pm (India time), was eventually pushed to 7:15 pm, and the match, as a result, was given a 7:30 start. A delay of one hour.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer and Co easy targets but BCCI needs to own up to its blunder too after flop show in England and Ireland

India would look to win this contest, having lost the previous three matches after a washout in the first game at Chester-le-Street. It has been a forgettable UK tour for Team India so far. Last month, they played two T20Is against minnows Ireland in Belfast and the world champions shockingly lost both those games there. And there have been three more defeats in England since.

India struggling big time!

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who made his international debut in the second T20I earlier, has proved to be a big disappointment with 15 being his highest score so far. There are reports he may not play in this game. Sanju Samson, whom he had replaced earlier, is expected to return today. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and medium pacer Harshit Rana have already been ruled out of this game after they picked up hamstring injuries during the 3rd game. They didn't play in the last game at Bristol either. They were replaced by Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna.

“See, this is the transition phase and we will be making a lot of mistakes. You see a lot of youngsters are playing here in these conditions for the first time. So mistakes will definitely make them realise how important it is to adapt and [it's important to] have that awareness when you come into the overseas conditions,” Iyer said after the defeat at Bristol.

 
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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