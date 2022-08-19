'Such a loser': Twitter fumes at Barmy Army for cryptic tweet targeting Virat Kohli on century drought

England's Barmy Army have a love-hate relationship with former India skipper Virat Kohli. On occasions, they have hailed his achievements or knocks, but on rather more frequent notes they have targeted the India great with their various posts that have left Indian cricket fans engaged. On Friday, the Barmy Army posted one such cryptic tweet targeting Kohli on his century drought and the post left Twitter fuming.

Kohli last scored a century on November 23 of 2019, en route to his match-winning knock of 136 against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in the historic Pink Ball Test. 78 innings hence, across formats, Kohli is yet to notch up his next three-figure mark that has now eluded him for 1000 days.

With August 19 being his 1000th day since the last international ton, Barmy Army took to Twitter to post, “1,000 days."

Here is how Twitter reacted to the cryptic post…

Kohli had the chance deny himself from reaching the 1000-day mark in his only assignment since IPL 2022, but following his score of 33 runs in the ODI series in England, the former India captain guaranteed himself of reaching the mark with the 33-year-old rest for the West Indies and Zimbabwe tour.

Kohli will however return to the India side for the impending Asia Cup tournament which begins from August 27 onwards in the UAE. India will be playing against arch-nemesis Pakistan on August 28 in their opener at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pressure will be on Kohli not just owing to his ongoing struggles with the bat but also because of fringe players making a case for themselves in the T20I format with the World Cup approaching.

