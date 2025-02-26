'Such cheap mentality': Yograj Singh burns Shaheen Afridi in Virat Kohli accusation, Abrar Ahmed in brutal rant

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh, on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack on Pakistan days after their loss against India in the Group A match in Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Yograj criticised Abrar Ahmed for his send-off to Shubman Gill and accused fast bowler Shaheen Afridi of deliberately bowling wides to Virat Kohli to deny the India star a century. Yograj Singh accused Shaheen Afridi of deliberately bowling wides

In the 42nd over of India's chase, the two-time champions required 17 runs to win, while Kohli needed just 13 to reach his maiden ton in Champions Trophy history and fourth against Pakistan. However, in his final over, Shaheen made things difficult for the former India captain as he bowled three wide balls to give away four extra runs. By the end of the over, India needed five runs, while Kohli required six to reach the triple-figure score.

Speaking to News 18, Yograj lambasted Shaheen for his "cheap mentality" before saying that lack of leadership led to Pakistan's early exit from the Champions Trophy.

"After getting the opponent out, one of the players (Abrar Ahmed) gestured. Then, when Kohli was about to score a hundred...if you have the ability bowl well and get him out. What were you (Shaheen Afridi) doing by bowling wides so that he couldn't score a century? Such a cheap mentality. This is not what you should be doing. Regardless of the result, you should play like a lion or a champion. However, Pakistan does not have good leadership in the team or in the country. I heard what the Prime Minister said and could not stop laughing. I pity Pakistan," he said.

The Dubai crowd also criticised Shaheen for his act. However, courtesy of Axar Patel, Kohli reached the milestone in the next over as he smashed a winning boundary to notch up his maiden Champions Trophy century.

Pakistan out of Champions Trophy

In four days, the host nation and the defending champion suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit in the Champions Trophy. They lost to New Zealand in their tournament opener last week in Karachi.

Pakistan will play their final game against Bangladesh, who also suffered an exit on Monday, in Rawalpindi on Thursday.