'Such cricketers are rare. He's one of a kind': Karthik names India's X-factor at T20 World Cup, says 'he'll 100% play'

India will begin their campaign in the 2021 T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24. The side will be aiming to add to its 2007 triumph in the tournament and Dinesh Karthik, who was part of the winning side in the inaugural edition, has named spinner Varun Chakravarthy as India's X-Factor for the 2021 edition.

Karthik has played with Chakravarthy during his time with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and believes that the 'mystery spinner' will be key for India as many teams are yet to face him.

"India's bowling attack has improved a lot over the past few years, which is why we're now winning abroad. Our bowling attack of (Jasprit) Bumrah, Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), (Mohammed) Shami, and Shardul Thakur is very good. In addition, we have an X factor in Varun Chakravarthy. Not many batters have played against him. He's a mystery spinner; such cricketers are rare and he's one of a kind," said Karthik on ABP News.

In the recently-concluded 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, Chakravarthy ended with 19 wickets in 17 games at an impressive economy rate of 6.58. He, along with teammate Sunil Narine, was key to KKR's incredible comeback in the second leg of the tournament which saw them reach the final. The wicketkeeper-batter added that Chakravarthy will "definitely" play in India's first match against Pakistan.

"100% he will play, there's no doubt. Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah will definitely be in the XI against Pakistan. One of Shami and Bhuvi will be the fifth bowler," said Karthik.

The Chennai-born cricketer also named Chakravarthy as a player to watch out for in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup.

"I would love for Varun Chakravarthy to do something special. He looks good and he has been one of the most economical bowlers in the IPL, which has some of the best players in the world. I wish he becomes the Player of the Tournament because he has that X-Factor," said Karthik.