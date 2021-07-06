'Such was the influence': Chappell compares Kiwi pace quartet with legendary Windies fast bowlers who ruled in late 70s

The New Zealand fast bowlers - Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Trent Boult - showcased their talents on the big stage when they led their side to a win over Virat Kohli-led Indian team in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final. The Kiwi speedsters were on the money in the match, as they rattled India's batting line-up and led their team to a win on the Reserve Day.

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell praised Kiwi pacers and compared them to the West Indies' legendary fast bowlers who ruled cricket between the 1970s and 1990s.

"New Zealand's pace quartet - Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, and Kyle Jamieson - made possible their presence in the final. Then in the prolonged battle with India for supremacy, the quick bowlers led the last-day victory charge. Such was the influence of the New Zealand attack that there was even a comparison with the formidable West Indies quartets that ruled from the late-1970s to the mid-1990s," Chappell wrote in a column on ESPNCricinfo.

ALSO READ | Fan asks about Dhoni's future if CSK don't retain him in IPL 2022, Brad Hogg makes huge prediction

"To my mind, the best combination from those fearsome quartets was Andy Roberts, Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Joel Garner.

"If it's the pace you're talking about, the West Indies quartet wins hands down," Chappell wrote.

"However, if you look purely at results, the New Zealand four take the prize - five matches together for a 100% winning record. That West Indies combination only played together in six matches and while never beaten, they were held to three draws," he signed off.