'Not many have done it. I know Miandad did': Gavaskar backs 'fabulous' Kohli to achieve exceptional feat in 100th Test

With the T20Is done and dusted, focus shifts to Tests and the former India captain Virat Kohli will once again become the cynosure of the series as the 33-year-old stands on the verge of his 100th Test appearance and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has backed the modern-era great to achieve an extraordinary feat on his milestone appearance for India.

Come March 4, in the first match against Sri Lanka in the two-match series in Mohali, Kohli will be playing his 100th Test for India, becoming the 12th cricketer from the country to join the elusive list comprising some of the legends of the game like Sachin Tendulkar and Gavaskar.

Speaking to Star Sports after India's 3-0 whitewash win against Sri Lanka in the T20I series in Dharamsala, Gavaskar talked about the “special feeling” of playing the 100th Test for a country before being effusive in his praise for Kohli, calling him a “fabulous” Test player.

“Well, I can only say that it is going to be a sense of achievement. When you start playing cricket as a school kid, you want to play for India and hoping that you play for India for a certain while and suddenly you know, success comes to you and then you go on from year to year and then the 100th Test comes to you. It's a very special feeling. And look at what he has achieved in all format of the game, not just Test cricket, where he has been fabulous,” he said.

The former India captain wants Kohli to break his long-standing century drought in the milestone game and join the extraordinary list of batters who have scored a century in their 100th Test.

“And I hope he celebrates his 100th Test with a 100. No many batsman has done that. I know Colin Cowdrey, who was probably the first to play 100 Test matches, scored a hundred in his 100th Test. I know Javed Miandad has done it. Alex Stewart has down it,” he said.

Overall, nine batters have achieved this exceptional feat with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting being the only cricketer to score centuries in either innings of his 100th Test. If Kohli achieves it, he will become the first from his country and third from Asia, after Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Gavaskar also recalled his 100th Test for India, narrating how he was dismissed on 48 during the match.

“Lots of batsman have played 100 Tests but did not get a hundred in that Test match. I clipped a half volley to square leg when I was batting on 48. Can you believe it, on 48? Simple catch that was,” he laughed.