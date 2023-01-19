Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘The way he paced, way he counterattacked’: Gavaskar blown away by Gill's magnificent 200, calls him ‘young man with…’

Published on Jan 19, 2023 01:21 PM IST

Shubman Gill emerged as the standout player from the Indian camp as he drove India to a staggering 349/8 in 50 overs, which helped the hosts to put the much needed pressure on the opposition.

Shubman Gill and Sunil Gavaskar
HT Sports Desk

Team India kicked-off the New Zealand series on a positive note as Rohit Sharma and Co. eked a hard fought 12-run win in the 1st ODI played in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Shubman Gill emerged as the standout player from the Indian camp as he drove India to a staggering 349/8 in 50 overs, which helped the hosts to put the much needed pressure on the opposition.

Out of the 349 runs, Gill chipped in with a healthy 208 off 149 balls, thus making him the fifth Indian batter to slam a double hundred in ODIs. In fact the knock also saw Gill becoming the youngest batter to achieve the feat.

Gill walked out to open the innings with Rohit Sharma after India opted to bat. The pair added 60 runs for the opening wicket before Rohit was dismissed for 34 off 38 balls. India then lost Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan shortly but Gill remained firm on one end.

The batter took 87 deliveries to reach the 100-run mark and piled another ton in the next 58 deliveries. Batting at a strike-rate of almost 140, Gill's innings featured 19 fours and 9 maximums.

Sharing his thoughts on Gill's imperious display, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar called it “unbelievable” and lauded the youngster's mentality throughout the course of his knock.

"It was an unbelievable innings. Innings of a young man who seems to have a 35-year-old head on his shoulder. The way he paced his innings, the way he was counterattacking the bowlers. After the hundred, the way he went into top gear was simply fantastic to watch. It was a delight because at the end of the day he seemed as fresh as a daisy. His innings certainly augurs well for the future and the ODI World Cup," noted Gavaskar during an interaction with India Today.

HT Sports Desk

