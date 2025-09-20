Sunil Gavaskar breaks down Sanju Samson's 124.44 strike rate half-century against Oman: ‘He needed to bat for…’

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Team India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson for his half-century against Oman on Friday in the Asia Cup group stage match. Samson, who didn't get a chance to bat in the UAE and Pakistan matches, was promoted to number 3 to get some batting time in the middle ahead of the Super 4 stage. The wicketkeeper batter scored 56 runs off 45 balls, which was embellished with three fours and as many sixes as India managed to post a challenging 188/8 in 20 overs. Sunil Gavaskar evaluates Sanju Samson’s fifty vs Oman.(AFP and HT)

However, his strike rate of 124.44, which came under the scanner, but Gavaskar was highly impressed with him as he grabbed the opportunity and scored a crucial fifty.

"He batted extremely well. He needed to bat for long, and that's what he did, because he might come to bat at No. 4 or No. 5 in the next match, and his batting will be required there. When a batter scores 40-50 runs, he gets confidence as he stands at the ground for a few overs and hits some fours and sixes. His timing was excellent," Gavaskar said on Sony Sports.

Sanju Samson impresses Sunil Gavaskar

The batting great highlighted the sheer class and timing the wicketkeeper-batter displayed. He further pointed out a particular straight six that underlined Samson’s ability to adjust mid-shot and his rare gift of having multiple scoring options on both sides of the wicket.

"He played a shot where he hit a straight six. The way he waited and hit that six, he checked his shot a little at the last second, it was enjoyable. We get to see his class from that. He has so much time to play the ball. He has so many choices as to where he should hit. Very few batters have that choice whether to hit on the off side or the leg side, and Sanju Samson is one such batter," Gavaskar observed.

Samson could once again be shifted to the middle order, likely batting at number 5 or 6, in the Super Four matches. This adjustment comes with Suryakumar Yadav returning to his preferred number 3 slot, allowing the team to balance its batting lineup and provide flexibility in the crucial stages of the innings.