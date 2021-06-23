Sunil Gavaskar gives his verdict on possible results on WTC Final reserve day

The reserve day or the sixth day of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final is poised for a thrilling finish with India just 32 runs ahead of New Zealand with 8 wickets in hand. India dismissed New Zealand for 249 on he fifth day but lost the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill before end of day's play.

With Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara on the crease and a number of stroke makers to come down the order, including the explosive Rishabh Pant, fans are hoping that India are able to set a challenging target and then hope to bowl New Zealand out to win the WTC Final, which has been marred by rain.

But pulling that off will be a very tough task, especially with the New Zealand pacers putting on an impressive show.

While all three results are still possible, former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar feels only two of these results are realistically possible. Gavaskar opined during the pitch report that the realistic chance is that of a draw because the sun is finally shining in Southampton and the conditions are good for batting.

He also said that New Zealand are the only team with a chance to win if they could bowl India out quickly. According to Gavaskar, setting a target and picking up all ten wickets in good batting conditions is too much of a task for India.

"Realistically it looks like a draw unless India end up losing quick wickets and New Zealand chases down the target. I don't see India pressing to set a target in a way that they can come back and bowl New Zealand out, specially in these conditions (good batting conditions)," Gavaskar said when asked about the possible outcomes on the final day, during the pitch report, by former New Zealand paceman Simon Doull.

Gavaskar further said on Star Sports' pre-match show Cricket Live that India will have to watch out in the first hour of the play and not lose too many wickets otherwise New Zealand would control the game.