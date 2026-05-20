Sunil Gavaskar has a go at Akash Singh’s muted celebration, asks ‘where’s the chit now?’ but faces backlash

Sunil Gavaskar’s sharp takedown of Akash Singh’s viral chit celebration during Lucknow Super Giants’ defeat to Rajasthan Royals has triggered a wave of backlash on social media, with several fans accusing the former India captain of going too far while mocking a young player on air.

Sunil Gavaskar took down the 'Chit Celebration brutally.(X images, AFP)

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Gavaskar had questioned Akash’s “chit” act after the LSG pacer was taken apart during Rajasthan’s chase of 221. The criticism came only days after Akash had made headlines for pulling out a handwritten note during Lucknow’s previous match against Chennai Super Kings.

Gavaskar takes aim at Akash Singh’s chit celebration

Akash’s celebration had gone viral after his 3/26 against CSK. The pacer had removed Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel, and after his wickets, he brought out a folded note from his pocket. The message read: “Akki on fire - Akash knows how to take wickets in T20 game.”

Against Rajasthan, however, the same celebration returned to haunt him. Akash finished with 1/54 in three overs as RR chased down 221 with five balls remaining. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led the assault with a brutal 93 off 38 balls, turning LSG’s defence into a one-sided chase.

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{{^usCountry}} Gavaskar did not hold back on commentary. “Where’s the chit now, it’s in the pocket right? Where is the chit? I like a bit of humility,” Gavaskar said during the game. “In an over, you get a wicket in maybe one ball. Five balls you are being clobbered. He has given 48 runs in 17 deliveries.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gavaskar did not hold back on commentary. “Where’s the chit now, it’s in the pocket right? Where is the chit? I like a bit of humility,” Gavaskar said during the game. “In an over, you get a wicket in maybe one ball. Five balls you are being clobbered. He has given 48 runs in 17 deliveries.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The former India captain then widened the criticism to the larger trend of players carrying handwritten notes for celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former India captain then widened the criticism to the larger trend of players carrying handwritten notes for celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “How long do they carry the chit for?” Gavaskar went on. “I mean if you carry everyday, it is bound to happen. If you carry it on a day and said that you do something and do it, then it is worth it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “How long do they carry the chit for?” Gavaskar went on. “I mean if you carry everyday, it is bound to happen. If you carry it on a day and said that you do something and do it, then it is worth it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His point was clear. A celebration carries weight when it follows the completion of a task. If a player carries a note every match and waits for one good moment, the act can look staged rather than earned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His point was clear. A celebration carries weight when it follows the completion of a task. If a player carries a note every match and waits for one good moment, the act can look staged rather than earned. {{/usCountry}}

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That is where Akash Singh’s celebration became vulnerable. Abhishek Sharma had earlier pulled out a note after a century for Sunrisers Hyderabad, dedicating it to the Orange Army. Urvil Patel had used a handwritten message after a 13-ball fifty for CSK, dedicating it to his father. Those moments carried an emotional or fan-facing tone.

Akash’s note was different. It was a statement about his own wicket-taking ability. That made the scoreboard ruthless when Rajasthan attacked him in the very next game.

Also Read: INR 60.4 crore night for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: India's wonderkid turns LSG demolition into RR gold crush

Social media turns on Gavaskar after Akash Singh criticism

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The reaction online, however, was not one-sided. Several users felt Gavaskar’s cricketing point may have been fair, but his tone towards Akash was unnecessary.

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One user wrote that while players pulling out chits every other match had become irritating, Gavaskar “going after Akash Singh was uncalled for.” The user added that criticism was fine, but mocking a young player felt unjustified.

Another user called Gavaskar an “aged troll”, saying his attitude was poor despite being a professional cricketer. A third post said Gavaskar had become the “angry fufa of Indian cricket”, respected by the family but often offering opinions no one asked for.

A longer post drew a line between Gavaskar the great batsman and Gavaskar the commentator. The user said the two had become “completely different and contrasting facets” of the same person, adding that the former India opener had become a “pale shadow” of his earlier commentary self and was overreacting to harmless celebrations.

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That backlash has now become part of the story. Gavaskar asked Akash for humility, but many fans felt the lecture itself lacked restraint.

The debate around the chit trend remains valid. IPL celebrations are increasingly built for cameras, social media clips and viral afterlives. Young players want a signature. Broadcasters want moments. Fans want memes. But cricket still judges everything through performance.

For Akash, the chit looked bold after CSK. Against RR, it became an easy target.

For Gavaskar, the criticism landed with force on air. Online, though, it came back at him just as quickly.

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