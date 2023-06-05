'He was having a bit of luck': Sunil Gavaskar's massive remark on Kohli's form before WTC final vs Australia

When India last met Australia in a Test match, run-machine Virat Kohli had famously ended his century drought in the longest format of the game. Former India skipper Kohli slammed a sensational century as the talismanic batter ended a staggering wait of 1205 days at Ahmedabad. Kohli's 29th Test ton had helped India in taking a crucial lead over the Baggy Greens in the fourth and final Test of the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Gavaskar feels luck deserted Kohli during his lean patch(AP-ANI)

Hosts India had punched its tickets for the final of the ICC World Test Championship after retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli, who had an impressive campaign with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the Australia Test series, is expected to lead the batting charge of Rohit Sharma and Co. in the upcoming final of the ICC World Test Championship at the Oval.

‘Luck deserted Kohli during his lean patch’: Gavaskar

Interestingly, Kohli embraced a lean patch before regaining top form across all formats. Talking about Kohli's form ahead of the World Test Championship final, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that luck deserted the ex-India skipper during his lean phase. "Every player goes through things called bad patch or lean patch. So I think that was what was happening. Then later on once he started to get the runs, you would again have noticed that in the early stages, he was having a bit of luck. The inside edges were going near the stumps but not hitting the stumps, the catches being dropped or the catches being just a little bit away from the fielder. So that little bit of luck that every batter needs, which had deserted him in that barren period, he has got it back," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

There is no denying that run-machine Kohli loves to bat against the mighty Australian side. Kohli was the leading run-getter for India in the four-match Test series against Australia. The 34-year-old had smashed 297 runs in 6 innings against the visitors. "Otherwise, he has got a wonderful temperament, he has got the hunger for runs, and technically also he is very good. So no wonder that he has been back among the runs," Gavaskar added.

