Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'There is a huge difference between County attack and Test attack': Gavaskar on whether Pujara merits India comeback
cricket

'There is a huge difference between County attack and Test attack': Gavaskar on whether Pujara merits India comeback

With Cheteshwar Pujara showing sublime form in the County Championship, Sunil Gavaskar has his say on whether the India batter deserves a comeback into the Test team.
Sunil Gavaskar has an interesting take on whether Cheteshwar Pujara should return to India's Test squad. (Getty Images)
Published on May 12, 2022 05:00 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Two months after being dropped from India's Test set-up, Cheteshwar Pujara is back knocking hard on the door of the selectors. Pujara has burned up the charts batting for Sussex in the County Championship, slamming four consecutive centuries ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England from last year. Pujara, with scores of 201 not, 109, 203 and 170 not out against Derbyshire, Worcestershire, Durham and Middlesex has looked in wonderful touch and on current for, has emerged as a serious contender for a place back in the Indian Test squad.

With Edgbaston scheduled to host the Test in July, Pujara's advantage of being used to batting in English conditions could prove to be a huge boost to the Indian team, reckons former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. Last year, New Zealand defeated India in the World Test Championship final in Southampton, with Gavaskar explaining how being in England prior to the WTC final for a two-match Test series against England went a long way in aiding New Zealand as the BlackCaps. Similarly, Gavaskar feels Pujara has the same advantage, and although there is a huge gulf between the bowling line-ups of a Test team and a County side, the selectors should consider the glorious touch Pujara is in.

RELATED STORIES

"Just last year we saw that before the World Test Championship final, New Zealand played two Test matches there. And due to that, they got acclimatised to the conditions there and when they got similar conditions in Southampton, they made the most of it. This is exactly what is happening to Cheteshwar Pujara. He has gotten used to batting in English conditions, against their bowlers. Yes, there is a huge difference between a County attack and a Test bowling attack. But when a batter is in rhythm, why not take its advantage and consider him," Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

Pujara played the three-Test series against South Africa in January before he was dropped for the Sri Lanka Tests. Gavaskar pointed out that since it hasn’t been long that Pujara was axed from the Test team, it won’t be tough for him to get back in the Playing XI.

"It's not like he will be returning to the Test team after 2-3 years. He was in the team since January. So yes, he should definitely be considered. He is in terrific nick and if you have to pick him, make sure he is in the XI. His ability to tire out the bowler and hold one end is highly needed. And we have seen that his strike-rate is good too in County cricket," the former India captain added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
cheteshwar pujara sunil gavaskar india vs england
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP