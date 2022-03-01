'You want crowd to be there. The Test is very special': Gavaskar reacts to BCCI disallowing crowd for Kohli's 100th Test

Fans will not be able to witness former India captain Virat Kohli's record 100th Test appearance for India as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have decided to not allow spectators at the PCA Stadium in Mohali for the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka on March 4. And on Monday, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar gave his verdict on BCCI decision.

Kohli will become the 12th Indian cricket to achieve this milestone joining the likes of legendary cricketers in Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and even Gavaskar. However PCA treasurer RP Singla on Saturday confirmed that the Mohali Test will be played behind closed doors, as per a directive from the BCCI.

"Yes, apart from the people, who are on duty for the Test match, we are not allowing any general spectators as per the directive of BCCI," Singla told news agency PTI.

“Still there are fresh COVID cases emerging in and around Mohali, so it’s better we take all safety protocols. Obviously, the fans miss out because an international match at Mohali is happening after almost three years."

Speaking to India Today on Kohli's 100th Test, Gavaskar expressed his disappointment at the decision, but felt that it was taken in greater interest.

"Any game that you play, you want the crowd to be there. India has played without any crowds in recent times. Any performer, be it an actor, be it a cricketer, wants to play in front of the crowd. The 100th Test is very very special. Disappointing that there is going to be no crowd, but I think the decision has been taken in the greater interest. The cases have increased in and around Mohali, where the match is going to be played," he said.

It has however been reported that the second match, which will be played in Bengaluru, and will be a Day-Night Test, will have 50 per cent crowd.

