Sunil Gavaskar gives stamp of approval to India's rising star before 3rd T20I vs SA: ‘Hard to keep him quiet’

Batting for Rishabh Pant to feature in the ICC T20 World Cup squad, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also applauded one of India's rising stars during the T20I series against South Africa. The batting strength of the second-string Indian side was heavily tested by the Proteas bowlers in the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa on Tuesday. Half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh powered India to 180-7 (in 19.3 overs) in the rain-marred contest at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Sunil Gavaskar before the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a match where Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill recorded ducks, skipper Suryakamar scored 56 off 36 balls to rewrite history. The Indian captain also matched Virat Kohli's feat by becoming the joint-quickest to 2,000 T20I runs for the 2007 champions. Top-ranked batter Suryakumar was supported by rising star Rinku, who notched up his first-ever half-century in international cricket. The youngster was also praised by batting legend Gavaskar after his batting blitz lifted India to a challenging total.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ: Watch: Rinku Singh's three-word apology after brutal six causes damage to St George's Stadium in 2nd T20I vs SA

'Hard to keep him quiet': Gavaskar on finisher Rinku

"I think you know what we have seen is that he is getting better when he goes out to play. He hasn't had the opportunity like he has this time around and had a number of overs to play. He made very good use of it," Gavaskar told Star Sports. Playing an MS Dhoni-like finishing role in the shortest format, Rinku has emerged as a strong contender to spearhead India's middle-order at the T20 World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He's got all the shots in the book. He can hit you off the front foot. He can hit you off the back foot as you see over there, with the lofted shot. He's got all the shots in the book on the offside and on the leg side. Well, once he gets going, it's hard to keep him quiet, so it will do his confidence a lot of good to get that first half-century," added Gavaskar.

All eyes on Rinku as India meet South Africa in 3rd T20I

Interestingly, Rinku issued an apology after his brutal six caused damage to St George's Stadium during the 2nd T20I against South Africa. His monstrous six managed to break the stadium's glass panel. Rinku batted at a strike rate of 174.36 and ended up scoring 68 off 39 balls. “When I hit that shot I didn’t know the glass had broken, it was only afterwards that I was told the same. Uske liye sorry,” Rinku said. India will meet South Africa in the series decider on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON