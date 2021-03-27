'Krunal Pandya cannot be your fifth bowler': Sunil Gavaskar says Indian bowling was 'little weak' in 2nd ODI

India allrounder Krunal Pandya had a tough day with the ball on Friday in the 2nd ODI against England. The left-arm spinner was smashed for 72 runs in 6 overs as the duo of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes set up the six-wicket win for the visitors.

While Krunal has received praise for his talent with the bat lower down the order in death overs, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that India cannot use him as their fifth bowling option who has to bowl 10 overs in a match.

Speaking on Star Sports after the match, Gavaskar said: "I will say the Indian bowling was probably a little weak because Krunal Pandya cannot be your fifth bowler, he cannot be a bowler who bowls 10 overs. You need a bowler like Yuzvendra Chahal on such pitches, who can bowl 10 overs.

"Pandya brothers can bowl 10 overs together but if the Indian team has to perform well and win the next match they will have to think a lot about their fourth, fifth, and sixth bowlers," Gavaskar added.

"There was no pressure on Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow. If the Indian team had a spin bowler, like Yuzvendra Chahal or Ravindra Jadeja, the story might have been different," said Gavaskar.

"If you are going to bat Krunal Pandya at No.7, you will have to see him as a bowler who can bat. But is that the correct number for him? If you are playing him as a batsman at No.5 or No.6 and if he has to bowl 4-5 overs, it is fine but the Indian team needs to have five bowlers and the sixth can be Hardik Pandya, who can bowl 3-4 overs," Gavaskar added.

The series is levelled at 1-1 and the two teams will meet in the decider on Sunday.

