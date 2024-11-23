Sunil Gavaskar sheds light on ‘different perspective’ Yashasvi Jaiswal brings to Team India: ‘Where he has come from…’

Sunil Gavaskar lavished massive praise on Team India's young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, after his impressive show with the bat on Day 2 of the Perth Test. The left-handed batter bounced back in style after registering a duck in the first innings and went on to hit an unbeaten 90 at the stumps. He proved his hype, which the Australian media created around him ahead of the series and touted as the 'Prince of Indian Cricket'. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the second day of the first Test cricket match against Australia.(AFP)

He took his time at the start of the innings but after getting set he was ready to challenge the likes of Mitchell Starc and started looking for boundaries.

Gavaskar called Jaiswal a special player who is hungry to score big runs and doesn't stop after getting a century and starts looking to convert it into a daddy knock.

"This boy is special. Where he has come from, the way he has been batting, the way he has been handling things. Against England, he scored more than 700 runs in 5 Tests with 2 double hundreds earlier in the year. He looks so hungry for runs, which is what you want. We as batters used to say, I want a hundred. He says, let me get a 150 or a 200," Gavaskar told broadcasters.

The 23-year-old has already played 193 balls and is going strong at 90, which is laced with 7 fours and two sixes. He stitched an unbeaten 172-run partnership alongside with opening partner KL Rahul to propel India's score to 172/0 at stumps on Day 2. The duo registered India's highest opening stand in Tests in Australia since the 2004 SCG Test, where Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra put on 123.

'Yashasvi Jaiswal isn't an ultra watchful batter'

Batting great Gavaskar further talked about a fresh perspective Jaiswal brings to the Indian tea, as he isn't someone who goes into a shell.

"He is hungry for runs and that's exactly what Indian cricket needs. A left-hander, who at the top of the order can create problem for the bowlers. He brings a completely different perspective. He loves to play his shots, and isn't an ultra watchful batter. He will play his shots. Yashasvi Jaiswal has the cricketing world at his feet," said Gavaskar.