'Chat in dressing room would be...': Gavaskar shows no mercy after Rohit Sharma's ploy backfires in IND-AUS 4th Test

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar minced no words after Rohit Sharma's gamble didn't pay off on the opening day of the 4th Test match against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gavaskar, who never shies away from speaking his mind, was unimpressed with the performance of the Indian bowlers with the new ball on Day 1 of the series decider between the top-ranked sides.

Soon after pace ace Mohammed Shami bagged the crucial wicket of Peter Handscomb, India went with the attacking option by taking the new ball on Day 1 of the 4th Test against Australia. As former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar rightly pointed out, the new ball proved to be a double-edged sword on the Ahmedabad pitch.

Team India failed to scalp a single wicket after taking the new ball as star batters Usman Khawaja and Cameroon Green ended up giving Australia an edge over India on the opening day. Reflecting on India's performance after the end of the day's play, batting icon Gavaskar observed that Australia resurrected its innings after India opted for the second new ball.

“The conversation in the dressing room would be probably, I think it's best to have a conversation after a little while not straight away. Because they will be very disappointed with their efforts in the last hour. Particularly after having taken the second new ball, to concede the number of runs they did, and the number of boundaries they did. It was almost as if the Australians broke free when the second new ball was taken. The first couple of overs we saw from our new ball bowlers. That's not what you want to see when you got a brand new ball in your hand, the effort could have been better,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Ending his century drought in the series decider, opener Khawaja slammed his first Test ton against India. The Australian opener remained unbeaten on 104 off 251 balls as Steve Smith’s Australia posted 255/4 in 90 overs. Accelerating the Australian innings, middle-order batter Green played a quick-fire knock of 49 off 64 balls.

"I know it's a hot day, a very hot day. No question about it. And it takes a lot out of fast bowlers. I totally understand that. But you got a new ball, and you are playing for India. I think the effort could have been just a little bit better. Therefore, I think it will be best if any conversation with them in the changing room is held tomorrow morning. Let the bowlers themselves mull over what they did today," Gavaskar added.

