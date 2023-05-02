'Where was the run there? He sold his captain': Sunil Gavaskar slams DC star after Warner gets run-out on no-ball vs GT

When it rains, it pours. As legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar rightly pointed out, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) played like champions on Tuesday when the Ahmedabad giants locked horns with a hapless Delhi Capitals (DC) side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Sparking a shocking batting collapse of David Warner and Co. in match No. 44 of the IPL 2023, senior pacer Mohammed Shami's initial burst in the powerplay forced Delhi to record a low-scoring outing at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Sunil Gavaskar slammed the Indian youngster after David Warner was run out on a no-ball

Delhi Capitals were reduced to 5-1 after speedster Shami managed to draw first blood on the first ball of the contest. Facing GT skipper Pandya in the second over, new-batter Priyam Garg didn't move after calling for a quick run on the first ball. Warner was left stranded as the DC skipper opted to run towards the striker's end. Anticipating a run-out, spin wizard Rashid Khan kept his cool and made a darting run towards the stumps to complete Warner's dismissal. Interestingly, Warner received his marching orders on a no-ball.

Reflecting on Warner's unfortunate dismissal in the low-scoring encounter between Gujarat and Delhi, commentator Gavaskar lashed out at youngster Garg for selling the DC skipper down the river." Where was the run there? There was no run. This is entirely Priyam Garg's fault. He sold his captain down the river," Gavaskar said during the IPL 2023 match commentary.

After Warner's cheap dismissal, Garg only managed to score 10 off 14 balls as Shami-inspired GT reduced DC to 23-5 inside the opening powerplay. Staging a fightback for the visitors at the world's largest cricket stadium, all-rounder Axar Patel played a crucial knock of 27 while Aman Hakim Khan slammed a match-altering half-century.

Middle-order batters Ripal Patel (23) and Khan (51) lifted Warner's Delhi Capitals to 130-8 in 20 overs. Recording his career-best IPL figures in the thrilling contest, pacer Shami bagged four wickets and leaked only 11 runs in four overs. Indian pacer Shami removed the likes of Salt, Garg, Rilee Rossouw and Manish Pandey to restrict DC to a below-par total at Ahmedabad.

