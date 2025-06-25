Sunil Gavaskar tears into India's sloppy fielding after Leeds loss: 'Get to practice. You've come to play for India'

Shubman Gill's tenure as Test captain failed to get off to a winning start. India lost by five wickets in Leeds despite witnessing five centuries during the opening game against England. It was India's seventh defeat in the last 12 Test matches and third in a row, as the side went 0-1 down in the five-game series against the Ben Stokes-led side. Sunil Gavaskar had his say on why India lost in Leeds(PTI Images)

While the criticism was mostly around the batting collapse across the two innings and Jasprit Bumrah finding not much support from his fellow quicks, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckoned India's loss was purely down to below-par fielding.

The dropped catches did find a mention across the five days of action, but Gavaskar, speaking to Sony Sports, fumed at the fielding errors as well. He shut the narrative around the poor bowling, saying that the track in Headingley was batting-friendly.

"Full credit to England. Despite India having five centurions, they seemed to have that confidence. That is what made them take the final wickets. So that is where India also missed out because those extra runs could have made the difference. As far as the fielding was concerned, it's just not the catch but the out-fielding was pretty ordinary. Not Test class," he said.

"Very good pitch to bat on so very tough to criticise the bowlers. Bumrah bowled so well. If he had somebody, keeping it a bit tight, that would have been big help. But this is the first Test. Hopefully, lessons have been learned. There are eight days for the next match. "

Gavaskar calls for no optional practice

The Indian batting legend further said that Indian players should take a day or two off after the loss in Leeds and avoid optional practice sessions.

"Next couple of days you can take off, but now seriously get into practice. Leave this optional practice aside. You have come here to play for India. So, you practice in a way so that you will give yourself the best," he said.

"I mean Cheteshwar Pujara has been part of the optional team. I know when he has opted to bat there have been people who have said, 'What are your doing?' including the coaching staff. I have been some of the coaching staff, not this one, Cheteshwar was not part of this team, they have said, 'Can't you have a break or something?'"

The second Test match will begin on July 2 at Edgbaston next week.