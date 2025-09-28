Sunil Gavaskar tells Suryakumar Yadav to gauge the conditions after poor run ahead of final: ‘Watching from dugout…’

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has shared a piece of advice to Suryakumar Yadav to regain form ahead of the crucial Asia Cup final against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. India have enjoyed a dominant record in the Asia Cup this edition under Surya's captaincy with an unbeaten run so far; however, his own form has been an area of concern. The Indian skipper has scored just 71 runs in the Asia Cup so far at an average of 23.66, with a strike rate barely above 100 and a best of 47*. Suryakumar Yadav has been going through a rough patch.(AP)

After a stellar 2024 where Suryakumar scored 420 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 155 with four fifties, his form has dipped sharply in 2025. Across 10 innings, he has managed just 99 runs off 90 balls at a strike rate of 110, affected in part by frequent changes in his batting position.

Gavaskar praised Suryakumar's talent but advised the India batter to take a few deliveries in the middle to read the pitch conditions. The Indian legend emphasised that what looks easy from the dugout can feel very different on the field, and gauging the pace, bounce, or turn is crucial before playing freely.

“He’s undoubtedly a class player. All I would suggest is that he give himself three or four deliveries in the middle to assess the conditions—check for pace, bounce, or turn. Watching from the dugout and stepping onto the field can feel very different,” Gavaskar told Sports Today.

“Sometimes, if a batter is ahead, it might seem like there’s nothing in the pitch, but it’s always better to take a few balls to gauge the conditions before playing your natural game,” he added.

“It was a hard day at the office”: Gavaskar on IND vs SL clash

Meanwhile, Gavaskar also talked about India's nervy super over win over Sri Lanka, which was a dead rubber, but did expose their bowling a bit. The 76-year-old suggested that it was a good wake-up call while stating that the hard day could turn out to be beneficial for their final preparations.

“Facing a tough day before the final can actually be beneficial. It wasn’t a bad day; rather, it was a hard day at the office. The team managed to come through by maintaining their composure in the last few overs while defending the total.

Although he was a bit critical of Harshit Rana's final over against Sri Lanka, where he couldn't hold his nerves and the match entered a Super Over.

“The final over could have been slightly better if Harshit had bowled more slower deliveries instead of the pacey ones. Nonetheless, the way the team bounced back, despite the strong performances from Kusal Perera and Nissanka, speaks volumes about their resilience and temperament,” Gavaskar added.