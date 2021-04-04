'We're not like other teams, we don't show off or brag': Sunrisers batsman highlights his team's biggest strength

Each IPL, while all the talk is regarding Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, or the Royal Challengers Bangalore, one team that mostly flies under the radar is Sunrisers Hyderabad. Winners of the IPL title in 2016, SRH have made it to every Playoff since and were in fact runner-up in 2018, losing to CSK in the final.

This year too, SRH will be no different. With the likes of David Warner, Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, and Rashid Khan in their ranks, SRH will not be an easy team to beat. In fact, quietly going about their business is their biggest strength, reckons Shreevats Goswami, who has been with the franchise since 2018.

"The biggest strength of Sunrisers Hyderabad is that we go about our jobs quietly and calmly. We’re not like other teams because we don’t show off or brag about ourselves. We just calmly play the game," Goswami told ESPNCricinfo.

Goswami was asked to pick the team he is looking forward to facing the most, to which the 31-year-old had a solid reply. Goswami, who was Virat Kohli's teammate during India's victorious Under-19 World Cup campaign in the year 2008, made his IPL debut playing alongside Kohli way back in 2008 and that's the team he wants to square off against the most.

"I haven’t had that many opportunities to play in the IPL so picking one team is tough because I’d like to play against any team But if you make me pick one, I’ll pick Royal Challengers Bangalore, since it was the first team I played for in the IPL, and I like playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium," he explained.

Goswami said playing against CSK and MS Dhoni will be an equally enthralling opportunity in IPL 2021. "I like playing against everyone, no one in particular. But it is definitely special to play against (MS) Dhoni. Chennai Super Kings is a good team too, so it’s good playing against them,” the left-handed batsman added.

