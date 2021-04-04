IPL 2021: Can a new captain and the most expensive player of IPL turn things around for Rajasthan Royals?

Despite the promising start in Sharjah, the Rajasthan Royals finished last in the points table in last year’s IPL. It wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction to let go of captain Steve Smith at the start of this season but it was a strong enough statement to let the other franchises know that Rajasthan are looking ahead.

This year, RR will be led by Sanju Samson, whose career is at an interesting stage. After a few good IPLs and domestic performances, Samson did break into the India T20I side but was unceremoniously shown the door after limited opportunities. He will be keen to lead RR from the front. They would also hope for consistent performances from their big overseas recruits Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. The addition of Chris Morris – IPL’s most expensive cricketer – is sure to give their lower-order and pace bowling department the much-needed boost.

Rajasthan Royals SWOT analysis for IPL 2021

Strengths: Several match-winners with the bat

Besides captain Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Rajasthan have the luxury of all-rounders like Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia who have proved that they can win matches on their own. They also have promising batsmen like Riyan Parag and experienced David Miller too.

Weakness: No finger spinner

In their spin department, they have Mayank Markande, KC Cariappa, Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia. However, all of them are wrist spinners. All-rounder Riyan Parag too is a leg-break bowler. The absence of a frontline finger spinner might hurt them. The sameness in their spin attack can provide the opposition a chance to line them up easily.

Opportunity: Young Indian pace attack

RR have got some quality young pacers like Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya and Akash Singh. Not only for these pacers but it will also be an opportunity for the team as well on how well they use these youngsters throughout the season. The likes of Chetan Sakariya have shown in the domestic T20s that are made for big things.

Threats: Avoid repeating the same mistake

In the last few seasons of IPL, RR have made their team over-reliant on their foreign players. This time, they cannot afford to make the same mistake and instead exploit their Indian contingent. Captain Sanju Samson has to take the lead like Shane Warne had done in the first season of IPL.

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jofra Archer, Shivam Dube, Mayank Markande, KC Cariappa, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Akash Singh, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Kuldip Yadav