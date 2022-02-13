Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad after 2 days of IPL 2022 auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad had shelled out ₹10.75 crore to buy West Indies wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Auction. The explosive batter ended up as the team's most expensive buy after two days of action in Bengaluru. The Hyderabad think tank started the second day by snapping up Aiden Markram for ₹2.60 crore. The South African batter was the first player to be presented on the second day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hyderabad franchise also picked up Proteas pacer Marco Jansen for ₹4.2 crore after a bidding war with Mumbai Indians. Before the auction, Hyderabad had retained Kane Williamson (14 Cr) and the young pair of Abdul Samad (4 Cr), Umran Malik (4 Cr). They further added Rahul Tripathi ( ₹8.5 Cr) to the batting mix and then bought Glenn Phillips (1.50 Cr) in the last phase of the auction.

ALSO READ | Delhi Capitals full squad after 2 days of IPL 2022 auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad also bought back young Priyam Garg, who can also be groomed for the captaincy role moving forward. Garg returned to the camp for a sum of ₹20 lakh. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also be seen playing in the SRH jersey next season. The experienced pacer was bought for ₹4.20 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To add depth to the bowling mix, SRH also went for T Natarajan (4 Cr) and Kartik Tyagi (4 Cr). Jagadeesha Suchith and Shreyas Gopal, who were bought for ₹20 lakh and ₹75 lakh respectively, will now be a part of the team's spin bowling set-up.

Hyderabad also returned from the auction with a wide pool of all-rounders. Washington Sundar was picked up by them for ₹8.75 crore. Previously a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore, the 22-year-old Sundar has featured in 42 IPL games so far.

SRH also snapped up Abhishek Sharma, who can come in handy with the bat and ball as well. He has scored 241 runs batting lower down the order, with an average of 17.21. He also has picked 7 wickets with the best figures of 2/4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd also sparked a bidding war that was eventually won by Hyderabad, who bought him for a staggering ₹7.75 crore. A proven performer in the T20 format, he has got 53 wickets in 44 games at an average of 21.18. He was also a part of the West Indies squad that recently defeated England in T20Is. The Sunrisers also added versatile Aussie all-rounder Sean Abbott ( ₹2.40 Cr) to their camp.

Last season, SRH lost eight of their first nine games and three of their last four, finishing at the bottom of the points table with just six points. They will be seeking revival of fortunes in the upcoming edition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Retained Players – Kane Williamson (14 Cr), Abdul Samad (4 Cr), Umran Malik (4 Cr)

Players Bought – Washington Sundar (8.75 Cr), Nicholas Pooran (10.75 Cr), T Natarajan (4 Cr), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4.20 Cr), Priyam Garg (20 lakh), Rahul Tripathi (8.50 Cr), Abhishek Sharma (6.50 Cr), Kartik Tyagi (4 Cr), Shreyas Gopal (75 lakh), Jagdeesha Suchith (20 lakh), Aiden Markram (2.6 Cr), Marco Jansen (4.20 Cr), Romario Shepherd (7.75 Cr), Sean Abbott (2.4 Cr), R Samarth (20 lakh), Shashank Singh (20 lakh), Saurabh Dubey (20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (50 lakh), Glenn Phillips (1.5 Cr), Fazalhaq Farooqi (50 lakh)