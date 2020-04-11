e-paper
Suresh Raina gets a haircut from wife, posts it on social media

Taking to Twitter, Suresh Raina wrote: “I could not wait any longer..thanks for helping me @_PriyankaCRaina

cricket Updated: Apr 11, 2020 18:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
The coronavirus outbreak has seen the world come to a standstill and almost all countries are under lockdown as they look to fight the pandemic. This has seen sportspersons also spending quality time at home and making the most of it. And now Suresh Raina has posted a photo with a new haircut that was given to him by his wife Priyanka.

Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote: “I could not wait any longer..thanks for helping me @_PriyankaCRaina #haircut #doityourself.”

 

Earlier, Team India skipper Virat Kohli had posted a video where his actress wife Anushka Sharma was seen giving him a haircut. Anushka was also seen pulling Kohli up when he was having a chat with former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Instagram and said that it was time to end the chat and head over for dinner.

Sportspersons have been looking to interact with fans to not only keep them entertained, but also to guide them in these difficult times as also keep them aware of the dos and donts.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi spoke to 49 sports personalities that included the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, badminton world champion P.V. Sindhu and chess legend Viswanathan Anand as he urged them to keep spreading awareness as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has put the whole world on pause and sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended and even the fate of the 13th edition of the IPL hangs in balance with the BCCI now also open to shifting the tournament to the October-November window if the ICC does plan to postpone the World T20.

