Suresh Raina reminds CSK their 'loss to RCB' in IPL 2024, sends hard-hitting message regarding MS Dhoni's future

With IPL 2025 still months away, speculations are rife over some of the biggest names in the league. The player retention policy will be a crucial factor in the mega auction ahead of the season, especially concerning the future of Chennai Super Kings' legendary former captain, MS Dhoni. The new retention rules might influence whether the legendary cricketer will continue as a player for one more season. MS Dhoni walks back after being dismissed during a match against RCB in IPL 2024(IPL)

In the midst of these speculations, former CSK star Suresh Raina, who played a large part of his IPL career playing under Dhoni, has voiced his opinion, advocating for Dhoni to continue playing for the franchise at least through the next season.

Raina’s suggestion stems from Dhoni’s impressive performance in IPL 2024, where his strong batting cameos remained a key asset for the team. Moreover, Raina believes that Ruturaj Gaikwad, who took over the captaincy from Dhoni, still needs more time to fully grow into the leadership role and guide the iconic franchise.

“I want MS Dhoni to play in IPL 2025, considering how he batted last year,” Raina told Sports Tak. “I feel Ruturaj Gaikwad needs one more year, the way he captained and a lot of things were said after the loss to RCB. However, Ruturaj has done a great job.”

Raina was referring to the 68th game of the league stage in the 2024 season, where both RCB and CSK faced a must-win situation to proceed to the playoffs. The equation was tilted in favour of the Super Kings, as the Royal Challengers required further technicalities (win margins) to go their way to qualify; however, Faf du Plessis' men defied odds to defeat CSK, thus entering the playoffs.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, the Super Kings enjoyed a supreme run, clinching five IPL titles – the joint-most in the league’s history. Dhoni’s decision to step down earlier this year paved the way for Gaikwad’s appointment, a move that marked the beginning of a new era for CSK.

However, the team faced challenges in 2024, narrowly missing out on a playoff spot by finishing fifth. As discussions continue about the upcoming season, the possibility of Dhoni’s return as a player could be a game-changing factor for CSK’s fortunes in IPL 2025.

Dhoni on his future

In an event, MS Dhoni was asked about his IPL future but remained tight-lipped. It was reported that CSK had urged the IPL governing council to bring back the rule which allows retired players with over 5 years of gap in their last international appearance to be considered uncapped. However, CSK's CEO, Kasi Viswanath, denied making such a request.

“There is a lot of time for it (to decide on IPL future),” Dhoni had said last month.

“We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court. So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but it needs to be in the best interest of the team.”