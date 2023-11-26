‘Surprised to hear about your retirement, I firmly believe…’: Pakistan star shocked by Imad Wasim’s huge decision

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday. During his international career, he played in 55 ODIs, 66 T20Is, last representing Pakistan in April 2023 against New Zealand in a T20I.

Reacting to the 34-year-old's decision, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan revealed that he was 'surprised' as Wasim 'still had many years left' to participate in international cricket. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Rizwan wrote, "Surprised to hear about your retirement, @simadwasim, my brother. I firmly believe you still have many years left to excel in international cricket for Pakistan. Keep shining bright."

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif asked him to 'reconsider' his decision, calling him 'Pakistan's best spinner'. Latif wrote on X, "Imad Wasim should reconsider his retirement decision. He is Pakistan's best spinner and can be very helpful in batting as well. If the team's most effective player isn't in the World Cup, it's not just Imad's loss, it's Pakistan's loss."

"Mohammad Hafeez should strive to bring Imad back. If leagues need to be played, consider separation from the central contract, but keep yourself available for the Pakistan team," he further added.

Even Pakistan cricket fans have been left in shock as Wasim was one of the best players in PSL 8, registering 404 runs in 10 innings, at an average of 134.66 average and 170.46 strike rate. Meanwhile, he also took nine wickets. Imad was part of the Pakistan squad which defeated India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. In the final he smacked an unbeaten knock of 25 runs off 21 balls. He also participated in the 2019 World up, 2021 T20 World Cup. In ODIs, he lost this place in 2020, but in T20Is, he became a regular mainstay and played in eight internationals this year.

In his retirement statement, he revealed he would now focus on playing in cricket leagues. "Thank you to the Pakistan fans for always supporting me with such passion. A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level. I now look forward to focussing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage," he said.

