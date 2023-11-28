Surya faces ‘Sundar’ problem as Jaiswal, Rinku add new dimension to side: India's likely XI for 3rd T20I vs Australia

India have begun their post-World Cup campaign on a positive note, and are currently leading 2-0 against arch-rivals Australia in their five-match T20I series. Both sides face each other again in the third T20I on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram, with the home side looking to bag a series-clinching third victory on the trot.

Rinku Singh in action for Team India.(AP)

In the last match, chasing 236 runs, the Aussies were restricted to 191/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of a fine effort by the bowling department of India. Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna were in fiery form and bagged three-wicket hauls. Initially, India posted 234/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad (58), Yashasvi Jaiswal (53) and Ishan Kishan (52). As far as Australia's bowling was concerned, right-arm pacer Nathan Ellis took three wickets.

In the third T20I, India are expected to go with the same playing XI from the previous fixture. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad will open for the hosts, and both batters bagged half-centuries in the previous T20I. Jaiswal looked in dream touch in the previous T20I and would look to give India another flying start in Guwahati.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will slot in at no. 3 and he has been in good form in this series. The left-hander who played only two matches for India in the ODI World Cup, has bagged two half-centuries in as many matches but would look to improve his strike rate at the beginning of his innings. In both the matches, he took time to get going.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, who is captaining the side in this series, will bat at no. 4. He narrowly missed out on a ton in the first T20I, but was dismissed for 19 in the next match.

Tilak Varma will bat at no. 5, followed by Rinku Singh in No. 6, who will don the finisher's role. While Axar Patel looks set to take the all-rounder's spot at No.7, India could get tempted to give Washington Sundar a go. Axar was India's pick of the bowlers in the high-scoring last match and is also the most experienced campaigner in India's bowling unit. But because Surya has bowled a lot of spin in the powerplay itself in this series, it might not be a bad idea to try out Sundar, who is a proven customer at that juncture with his economical off-spin.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishonoi is likely to continue as the lead spinner

In the fast bowling department, India have an option in Avesh Khan but looks like the trio of Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Prasidh Krishna have done enough to hold on to their spots.

India’s Predicted XI vs Australia in 3rd T20I-

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Middle and top-order: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh

All-rounder: Washington Sundar

Spinner: Ravi Bishnoi

Pacers: Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

