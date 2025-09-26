Surya, Rauf docked match fees; Farhan warned

Mumbai: Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been docked 30 percent match fees for violation of ICC Code of Conduct while opening batter Sahibzada Farhan let off with a reprimand following disciplinary hearings conducted by match referee Richie Richardson, it is learnt. India captain Suryakumar Yadav. (ANI)

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has also been fined 30 percent match fees for a different violation, which India have further appealed against, adds PTI from Dubai. An official word from the ICC is awaited.

The ICC received complaints against all three players during the two highly-charged India-Pakistan encounters in the ongoing Asia Cup.

During the September 21 Super Fours clash between the arch rivals, Rauf was filmed allegedly mimicking a crashing plane from his fielding position to a group of Indian supporters in the crowd.

It was presumed that the gesture was linked to the recent four-day armed conflict between the two countries. Rauf was also captured making a 6-0 hand gesture - widely believed to be linked to armed battles between the two countries - to a group of Indian cricket fans. Rauf pleaded not guilty on both counts. He was ruled to be in violation of the Code of Conduct.

Similarly, Farhan, after bringing up his fifty in the same match displayed machine gun celebrations, presumably linked to the skirmish. Farhan is also known to have denied the charge and argued in his defense that it was a common cultural expression in his part of the world.

The Pakistani camp also referenced past instances where similar celebrations were made by Indian cricketers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Farhan was let off with a warning.

“That celebration was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring fifty. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let’s do a celebration today. I did that. I don’t know how people will take it. I don’t care about that,” Farhan had told reporters.

In Suryakumar Yadav’s case, Pakistan had complained against his post-match comments following the Group stage match on September 14. Yadav had dedicated India’s 7-wicket win to Pahalgam terror victims and Indian armed forces.

“Just wanted to say something. I think it’s the perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,” he had said.

Later in the press conference, he repeated the dedication to armed forces who carried out “Operation Sindoor” - India’s targeted dismantling of terror infrastructure across the Line of Control. ICC’s Code of Conduct bars any political messaging.

The eight-nation tournament has been overshadowed by heated India-Pakistan exchanges. The Indian team under Yadav made it known that they would stick to cricket and not shake hands before and after play.

Pakistan Cricket Board took offense to how the matter was tackled by match referee Andy Pycroft during the league stage and demanded his removal from the tournament.

ICC shut down the demand after which Pakistan threatened to pull out, before settling for an apology from the match referee, even though it was limited to “miscommunication” from his end, if any.

The two teams will face off in the final on Sunday. It will be the first time in Asia Cup history that both teams have qualified to set up a showdown for the title. India have won the title eight times, while Pakistan have won it twice.