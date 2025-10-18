Suryakumar Yadav admits to having 'fear of losing T20I captaincy' amid Shubman Gill's rise: 'I won't lie'

Shubman Gill always appeared destined to be India’s next long ter captain, many of the decisions in the early part of his career geared towards preparing him for a leadership role in which might be the most high-pressure captaincy role in world sports. In 2025, he has finally begun to take over and step into those shoes proper: after a couple of years leading Gujarat Titans, he has become the permanent captain of the Test team, taking over after Rohit Sharma’s retirement, and the ODI team, benign given the responsibility with an eye on the 2027 World Cup. Shubman Gill currently serves as vice captain under Suryakumar Yadav's tenure in India's T20I team.(REUTERS)

With India’s preference to have one captain across all formats, Gill was also introduced into the T20I team as vice-captain, a controversial decision but one made with an eye on him taking over leadership in that squad as well. Currently, he plays under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav – but the Mumbai Indians batter admitted that this adds the weight of pressure, although the kind which spurs him on to keep performing.

Asked about feeling the pressure of Shubman Gill right behind him, Suryakumar was honest about what it feels like to be in that position. "I am very happy for him that he has become captain in two formats,” said the T20 captain to Indian Express.

“He has done really well. I won't lie, everyone feels that fear. But, it is the kind of fear that keeps you motivated,” he explained further, SKY is captain for India despite not leading his domestic or IPL franchises, but has led India to Asia Cup victory as skipper.

Will SKY's poor Asia Cup with bat cause an issue?

However, his batting on the international stage has taken a dip, and some have wondered whether the captaincy has played a role in increasing the pressure on him. Suryakumar, however, remained motivated, and doesn’t feel too much concern about potentially losing that responsibility to Gill.

“The camaraderie between me and him is amazing off the field and on it. I know what kind of player and human he is. So it just motivates me to do well, but I am happy for him,” he explained further.

For the time being, Suryakumar continues to hold on to the reins of the Indian T20I captaincy, and will lead them in the upcoming series in Australia. His eyes will be on next year’s home T20 World Cup, but India will certainly want Gill to take over that responsibility sooner rather than later as well.