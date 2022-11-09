Suryakumar Yadav and cricket’s entertaining shot-makers

It is a pity hosts Australia were knockout out early from the T20 World Cup. It has deprived home fans from watching their own 360-degree batter. Be it using the pace of the bowler, or punching gaps in the field to pick boundaries at will in the middle overs, Maxwell has few equals. Having played left-handed as well as a boy, he is a natural switch-hitter too, besides playing the lap shot and pouncing at anything pitched short too.

Twenty20 cricket may be a game of strike rates, but India’s Suryakumar Yadav has captivated millions of fans for his sheer manner of ball striking. The lap shot from a leg-stump line has looked an ancient tactic going by the manner in which Yadav has fetched the ball from well outside off to deposit to the deep fine-leg boundary or over it. The down-on-one-knee flick over square-leg is the other. Such has been the 30-year-old versatile shot-making that the punch over mid-off looks far too orthodox for his image.

Suryakumar Yadav

Kapil Dev

Virender Sehwag

Sachin Tendulkar

AB de Villiers

Kevin Pietersen

Glenn Maxwell

