Suryakumar Yadav's comeback scenario to give MI more headaches amid winless run at IPL: 'He might have to sit out'

Even though Suryakumar Yadav's latest Instagram activity hints at his comeback, the Mumbai Indians (MI) superstar is all but confirmed to miss a few more games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024. Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians missed the services of Suryakumar as the five-time champions were outplayed by 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the high-scoring encounter on Wednesday. Last seen in December, Suryakumar failed to regain fitness in time for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. Suryakumar-less Mumbai Indians side has suffered defeats in their first two games of the IPL 2024.(AFP)

The Indian batter is yet to receive clearance from the medical staff of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Nicknamed SKY, the Mumbai batter has already missed the first two games of the new season. Continuing his recovery from sports hernia surgery, Suryakumar 's progress has been monitored at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). As per the latest developments, Suryakumar is expected to miss a few more games of the cash-rich league this season. Suryakumar-less Mumbai Indians side has suffered defeats in their first two games of the IPL 2024.

"Surya is making very good progress and very soon he will be back playing for MI. However, he might have to sit out for a few more games, having missed the first two," a BCCI source told news agency PTI. "For BCCI, the main concern is if he is on course for World T20 which he is. Obviously he will play for MI but after a sports hernia surgery, he can't be rushed," the source added. According to a previous report, Suryakumar had a fitness test at the NCA on Tuesday.

The report added that the Mumbai Indians batter required "further assessment" at the time. Thus, the progress of the former India stand-in skipper was assessed on Thursday, but he failed to make it to the Mumbai squad for the first two games. Suryakumar picked up an injury when he smashed a brilliant century for India in the South Africa series last year. The MI star was later ruled out of the Afghanistan series.