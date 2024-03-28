 Sourav Ganguly answers burning question about Prithvi Shaw as DC meet RR at IPL 2024: 'To be honest, we did not...' | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sourav Ganguly answers burning question about Prithvi Shaw as DC meet RR at IPL 2024: 'To be honest, we did not...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 28, 2024 05:08 PM IST

Sourav Ganguly has explained why DC opted to bench Prithvi Shaw ahead of Delhi's IPL 2024 match against RR.

Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that Anrich Nortje and Ishant Sharma are available for selection ahead of their upcoming match against 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR). With Pant making his much-awaited return to competitive cricket, DC squared off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opener last week. In a match where Pant overcame jitters to make his comeback after a horrific car crash, DC opted to bench opener Prithvi Shaw.

Ganguly discussed Shaw's selection case ahead of DC vs RR IPL 2024 clash (PTI-BCCI)
Ganguly discussed Shaw's selection case ahead of DC vs RR IPL 2024 clash (PTI-BCCI)

Veteran David Warner opened the innings with superstar Mitchell Marsh in match No.2 of the IPL 2024 between DC and PBKS at Chandigarh. While Warner scored 29 off 21 balls, Marsh was dismissed for 20 off 12 deliveries. Shai Hope's gritty 33-run knock and batting blitz from Abishek Porel (32 off 10 balls) lifted DC to 174-9 in 20 overs. However, DC failed to stop Punjab from completing the run chase as Pant and Co. lost their tournament opener by four wickets. As DC are up against RR in their fixture, it will be interesting to see whether Shaw makes his return to the Delhi playing XI.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024: Familiar Rishabh Pant-Sanju Samson debate in a Royal question for Capitals

'We decided to open with Marsh and Warner…'

Speaking to reporters ahead of DC's match against PBKS, Ganguly explained why Delhi went without Shaw in their IPL 2024 opener. "Prithvi Shaw is an opener. We decided to open with Marsh and Warner and Ricky Bhui is a middle-order batter. So they bat at different positions. So it's actually not Bhui for sure. It's a different opening combination, they opened for Australia and they have done well together. So we decided to do that," Ganguly said.

‘We did not get much of Prithvi Shaw in the camp’

Shaw had a nightmare IPL last season as the DC opener scored 106 runs in eight matches. The Mumbai batter averaged only 13.25 at IPL 2023. Shaw was still retained by Delhi Capitals for the new season of the cash-rich league. The Delhi Capitals batter warmed up for IPL 2024 in the Ranji Trophy, where he scored 451 runs. "To be honest, we did not get much of Prithvi Shaw in the camp. Unfortunately, he was injured for a long time. After he went to England for the county stint in Northamptonshire where he played exceptionally well and tore his ligament in the knee, we couldn't get him till February. After he came back to fitness, he played Ranji Trophy," Ganguly added.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Sourav Ganguly answers burning question about Prithvi Shaw as DC meet RR at IPL 2024: 'To be honest, we did not...'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On