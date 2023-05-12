Suryakumar Yadav ends wait for maiden IPL ton, Virat Kohli's magnificent three-word reaction breaks the internet

Mumbai Indians' star batter Suryakumar Yadav finally ended his long wait of an Indian Premier League century, smashing a 49-ball unbeaten ton during the side's game against Gujarat Titans on Friday night. Suryakumar, who had made his debut in the league on April 6, 2012, endured a 4053-day wait for his first three-figure score in IPL. The star batter smashed 11 fours and six sixes en route to his knock against the Titans at the Wankhede Stadium; additionally, this was also the first century by a MI batter since 2014.

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav, right, celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujrat Titans in Mumbai, India, Friday, May 12, 2023. (AP Photo /Rajanish Kakade)(AP)

Following his blistering knock in Mumbai, Team India's star batter Virat Kohli had a brilliant reaction, as he took to his official Instagram account to acknowledge Suryakumar's ton. He wrote, “Tula maanla bhau,” adding a salute emoji.

Suryakumar took bowlers to the cleaners as he smashed them all around the park, keeping true to his ‘Mr 360’ nickname. The batter had begun slow; by the end of 11th over, he had 22 runs off 17 balls as he had a cautious approach, particularly against Noor Ahmed.

However, the batter smashed a six each in the next two overs (against Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami), and launched a full throttle attack after the 17th over of the innings. The batter was on 53 off 34 deliveries before the final 18 deliveries of the innings; he smashed another 50 in just 15.

The Indian bather continued with his barrage of shots, hitting Mohit Sharma for 20 runs in the 18th over with three fours and a six and brought up his first century of IPL career with a six off the last ball of the innings.

In the process, Suryakumar also put on another 54 runs for the sixth wicket with Cameron Green (3 not out), which came off only 18 balls.

In addition to a blinder of a knock from Suryakumar, MI captain Rohit Sharma (29), Ishan Kishan (31) and Vishnu Vinod (30) chipped in for the side after being put in to bat, which negated the damage caused by Rashid Khan (4/30).

