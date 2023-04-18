'Suryakumar is not the same after those 3 ducks': IPL fans react after Markaram's stunning catch jolts MI

Days after finding some form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, premier batter Suryakumar Yadav showcased another batting failure during Mumbai Indians' (MI) away game against former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday. Suryakumar, who returned to scoring ways against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in MI's previous outing, failed to fire for Rohit Sharma and Co. on matchday 25 of the cash-rich league.

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav walks back to pavilion after his dismissal(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The seasoned campaigner was dismissed by SRH youngster Marco Jansen in the 12th over of Mumbai's innings. SRH skipper Aiden Markram plucked a stunning catch to complete the dismissal of the MI vice-captain. The SRH captain also took a blinder to end Ishan Kishan's stay at the crease in the same over. With Suryakumar struggling to score runs in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league, the superstar batter was called out by netizens following his mediocre knock against SRH.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma rewrites IPL history, Mumbai Indians captain joins Virat Kohli in elite list during MI vs SRH encounter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Suryakumar is not the same after those 3 ducks, he has forgotten his natural game," a fan wrote. "Make him captain again and Rohit as Impact Player, then Sky would start scoring runs," another fan added. Suryakumar only managed to score 7 off 3 balls in the high-scoring encounter between Mumbai and Hyderabad. One of the finest batters in the shortest format of the game, Suryakumar was named Wisden Almanack's leading T20I cricketer of the Year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Runs have dried up for the top-ranked T20I batter, who is expected to spearhead India's world-class batting lineup at the ICC World Cup later this year. Ending his batting slump in the IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, Suryakumar had guided MI to an impressive win over KKR last week. Suryakumar had replaced Rohit Sharma as the leader of the Mumbai Paltan for their home game against the two-time champions. The 32-year-old had smashed a quick-fire 43 off 25 balls in Mumbai's five-wicket win over Kolkata on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON