Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Virat Kohli's 'video game innings' tweet, says ‘usko toh main ek...'

Suryakumar Yadav continued his rich form in New Zealand as the No. 1 ranked T20I batter went to slam his second ton in the shorter format. Riding on his unbeaten 111-run knock, which came in just 51 balls, India piled a massive 191/6 on the board, a total which helped the Men In Blue register a handsome win over the hosts in the second T20I at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Suryakumar's effort drew praises from all quarters, including India teammate Virat Kohli, who described it as “another video game innings.”

While Suryakumar's knock did feel like one. He took 32 deliveries to complete his first fifty, and smashed the second in the next 17 balls. It was then the batter played some sensational shots, sending the ball to almost every region of the Bay Oval. His innings featured eleven 4s and seven 6s.

A happy Suryakumar, who was named the player of the match, also reacted to Kohli's “videogame” reference during the post-match presser and discussed in length, what it feels like batting with him.

"Abhi recently humne kuch games khele hain saath mein, bahut achi partnership ki hain. Toh bahut maja aata hain mujhe unke saath batting karne k liye. Ek cheez hain bhagna bahut padhta hain, kyunki itne super fit hain woh. (Recently we played together and stitched partnerships as well. I really enjoy batting with him, but we need to run a lot because he is super fit.)

“But at the same time humlog jab andar hote hain, toh humlog game k barein mein jyada discuss nahi karte hain. Ek dusre ko respect karte hain, pata hain sabko apne game k bare mein, kaun kaisa khel raha hain. Toh woh kuch jyada bolte nahi hain, main bhi jyada kuch bolta nahi huun. Bus main ek hi cheez bolta huun unko ‘ki aap ek side se khelte rahiye, toh phir main ek side apna batting karta rahunga’ (But at the same time when we bat together we hardly discuss our game. We respect each other and know how he play. However, I do tell him one thing that you stand firm at one end and I'll continue to play my shots from the other.)"

Sharing his views on the videogame reference by Kohli, Suryakumar added: “Usko toh main ek compliment k tarah lunga aur try karunga ki aur acha kaise kar sakun (I'll take it as a compliment and look forward on how to improve further.)”

