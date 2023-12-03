Suryakumar reveals reason behind Deepak Chahar's non-selection for IND vs AUS 5th T20I, names Arshdeep as replacement

Team India was without pacer Deepak Chahar for the fifth and final T20I of the bilateral series against Australia as skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed the tactical change for the hosts at the coin toss on Sunday. Rinku Singh's quick-fire knock and Axar Patel's bowling heroics powered Suryakumar's Team India to a series-win triumph over Australia in the 4th T20I on Friday at Raipur.

Indian bowler Deepak Chahar with captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates the wicket of Australian batter Matthew Short(PTI)

After taking an unassailable 3-1 lead over the visitors, India squared off against Australia for the final encounter of the T20I series at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Australia skipper Matthew Wade confirmed that the Men from Down Under have made a single change to their lineup. “We will have a bowl. The wicket feels a bit tacky and also there is a bit of weather around. One change for us. Ellis comes in for Green. Exciting times for selectors and youngsters, to make a mark and put pressure on some of the spots,” Wade said after winning the toss.

Interestingly, India made a forced change for the final T20I against Australia which paved the way for pacer Arshdeep Singh to feature in the playing XI for the hosts. Announcing India's lineup, skipper Suryakumar revealed that pacer Chahar has made way for Arshdeep in Bengaluru. Pacer Chahar has returned home due to a medical emergency.

“We would have loved to bowl first. I told the team to not change anything, another opportunity to play in front of an amazing crowd, so just go and enjoy (is the message to the team). The way the batting unit has delivered, just told them to believe and execute. Arshdeep comes in for Deepak Chahar. He (Deepak) has flown back home because of a medical emergency,” Suryakumar said.

