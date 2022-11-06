Suryakumar Yadav runs riot as India secure thumping 71-run win vs Zimbabwe, set up T20 WC semi-final date with England

Team India finished at the top of the table in the Group 2 of the T20 World Cup with a convincing 71-run win over Zimbabwe in their final match of the Super 12. The side, that had already qualified for the semi-finals earlier in the day after Netherlands' stunning win over South Africa, will take on England for a place in the final of the marquee tournament. Suryakumar Yadav stole the show for India in the match against Zimbabwe in Melbourne, as he smashed six fours and four sixes for his unbeaten 61 off just 25 deliveries.

Opting to bat, India had a nervy start after Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (26) were dismissed early in the innings, but KL Rahul continued on his impressive touch with another half-century under his belt, scoring an important 51 off 35 deliveries to help stabilize the Indian innings alongside Suryakumar.

India had made one change to their XI with Rishabh Pant replacing Dinesh Karthik, but the former's innings was cut short thanks to an incredible diving catch on the boundary line by Ryan Burl. Following Pant's dismissal on 3, Suryakumar forged a 65-run stand with Hardik Pandya (18) and did a majority of power-hitting, before ending the innings on a high with 21 runs in the final over.

Zimbabwe had the worst-possible start to their run-chase as Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent Wesley Madhevere packing for a first-ball duck. Wickets continued to fall for the Zimbabweans as they were left reeling at 36/5 in 7.3 overs before Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl (35) provided some stability to the innings. Just as Zimbabwe were starting to look dangerous, Ravichandran Ashwin provided India with an important breakthrough, castling Burl.

India eventually wrapped the Zimbabwean innings on 115, registering their fourth win of the group and topping it with 8 points to their name. India's match against England will take place on Thursday in Adelaide.

