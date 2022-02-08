Suryakumar's epic 'let me be me' reply to journalist's Michael Bevan comparison question in presser storms internet

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday came up with an epic reply to a journalist's question on comparison with Michael Bevan during the pre-match press conference ahead of India's second ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On Tuesday, Suryakumar was asked that based on his ability to finish games, which he has done a couple of times for India including the first ODI where he scored an unbeaten 36-ball 34 and stitched an unbeaten 62-run fifth-wicket stand alongside Deepak Hooda, that few have compared him with Australian great Michael Bevan.

The 31-year-old then hilariously replied saying, “Let me be Suryakumar Yadav right now. I have hardly played 5 to 7 matches for India.”

“But I keep on trying. Whichever position I bat at, I’ll try to win games for my team. I’ll try to do the same thing – express myself and be fearless as I’m always,” he continued.

Having made his international debut in March 2021, in the home T20I series against England, Suryakumar has played only 16 matches across formats for India. In 5 ODI games, he scored 197 runs at 65.67 with one half-century score while in 11 T20Is he has amassed 244 runs at a strike rate of 155.51 with three half-centuries.

The middle-order batter also admitted that he is flexible enough to bat at any position in the line-up for India.

"I am really flexible, wherever the team management wants me to bat, I am really flexible to bat at any position. Yes, I have batted at No.3, 4, and 5, really happy with the way things are going right now," said Suryakumar Yadav while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

The second ODI will be played on Wednesday at the same venue. India will head into the contest on the back of a six-wicket win in the series opener on Sunday which gave them a 1-0 series lead. A win in the second ODI would hence guarantee a series win for India.