Suryakumar Yadav sets the record straight; India’s call to snub Mohsin Naqvi was taken ‘on the ground’, BCCI role denied

It was India's title to win, and Gautam Gambhir's side did it easily, defeating Pakistan to clinch the 2025 Asia Cup title on Sunday. The India vs Pakistan matches in the tournament were riddled with controversies, justifying the label of arch-rivals. Both teams met earlier in the group and Super Four stages, with India winning both fixtures. The final also had its fair share of controversy. Suryakumar Yadav once again snubbing the customary handshake with Salman Ali Agha during toss was expected, and then everyone knew that the same template would be followed after the match. Suryakumar Yadav clarified India's decision to snub Mohsin Naqvi.

During the post-match presentational ceremony, the Indian team decided not to take the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) head Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) head and his country's Interior Minister.

The protocol states that the trophy is to be handed by the current ACC chairperson. But Suryakumar and Co. decided to snub him, as he has failed to uphold his position at the ACC. He also found himself in controversy due to his recent comments. The ceremony was delayed, and when it resumed, Naqvi was in the presentation area. The individual awards were given, and then Simon Doull ended the ceremony, stating that the Indian cricket team would not be taking the trophy. He said, "Ladies and gentlemen, I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation."

Suryakumar Yadav denies BCCI's role

During the post-match press conference, Suryakumar was asked if the BCCI had sent any update to the ACC that Naqvi would be snubbed, and also who made the decision. The Indian captain stated that the decision was taken on the field, and no one ordered the players.

He said, "I don't know what you're saying about the email (when asked whether BCCI sent any communication to the ACC). I have no idea about this. We took this call on the ground. No one told us to do this. And we were waiting. I think if you win a tournament, you play so well throughout the tournament. If you win, do you deserve the trophy or not? You tell me."

Chasing 147 runs, it looked like an easy job for the Indian team, considering the form of opener Abhishek Sharma. But this time the 25-year-old had an uneventful day with the bat as he could muster only five off six balls, before losing his wicket to Faheem Ashraf. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was also dismissed early by Ashraf, registering only 12 off 10 balls. Suryakumar, who came in at No. 3, saw his poor batting form continue as Shaheen Afridi removed him for one off five balls.

The middle order came to India's rescue as No. 4 batter Tilak Varma built a partnership with Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33). Rinku Singh sealed the deal with a match-winning four and remained unbeaten (4*). Meanwhile, Tilak Varma's 69* was key as India reached 150/5 in 19.4 overs, winning by five wickets.