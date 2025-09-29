Search Search
Monday, Sept 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Mohsin Naqvi responds to PM Modi after disappearing with Asia Cup trophy: ‘If war was your measure of pride…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 29, 2025 02:34 pm IST

Hours after running away with the Asia Cup trophy, Mohsin Naqvi reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory message. Here's what he had to say.

Mohsin Naqvi, the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is currently at the centre of a huge storm, following his disappearance with the Asia Cup 2025 trophy. Amid all the growing chatter and noise, Naqvi responded to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark of "Operation Sindoor on the games field." After India's thrilling five-wicket win at the Dubai International Stadium, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the entire team for their performance in the eight-team tournament, which saw the side maintain their undefeated streak.

Mohsin Naqvi reacts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory message for India. (AFP)
Mohsin Naqvi reacts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory message for India. (AFP)

"#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier this year, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, resulted in the loss of 26 lives. India then retaliated by launching Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

PM Modi's tweet clearly miffed Naqvi as he brought out a war reference. The Pakistan Interior Minister, who himself has been guilty of mixing politics with cricket in the Asia Cup 2025, accused the Indian camp of playing with the "spirit of the game."

Also Read: 'My trophy, my wish': Mohsin Naqvi put his ego above everything else, stopped others from giving away Asia Cup to India

"If war was your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats at Pakistan's hands. No cricket match can rewrite the truth. Dragging war into sports only exposes your desperation and disgraces the very spirit of the game," Naqvi wrote in his response.

Mohsin Naqvi responds to PM Modi's tweet.
Mohsin Naqvi responds to PM Modi's tweet.

The Interior Minister of the Pakistan government was slated to give away the title to Suryakumar Yadav's team; however, India refused to accept the trophy from him and Naqvi, in all his stubbornness, did not allow someone else to take the limelight at the post-match presentation.

As a result, the proceedings were halted midway as Naqvi made his way out of the stadium, taking the Asia Cup trophy with him to his hotel room.

However, these antics did not deter India's spirits, as the side celebrated the Asia Cup 2025 win in style. The entire contingent posed with fictional trophies in their hand, seemingly trolling Naqvi.

Naqvi under fire

The PCB head is facing criticism from all corners as he's being accused of politicising sport and degrading the champions. Even before the first ball of the Asia Cup 2025 final was bowled, the world knew India would not accept the trophy from Naqvi; however, he still went ahead and made his presence felt at the presentation dias.

The ACC officials tried their best to get the Emirates Cricket Board chairman, Khalid Al Zarooni, to step in and give away the trophy, but Naqvi blocked the move.

In the Asia Cup, the Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. Suryakumar Yadav then didn't turn up for the captain's photoshoot before the final.

Earlier, after India's win in the group stage, Suryakumar dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces. After the victory in the final, the Indian skipper said that he would like to donate his match fees from all the matches to the Indian Army.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Pakistan Live Score and Sahibzada Farhan
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Pakistan Live Score and Sahibzada Farhan
News / Cricket News / Mohsin Naqvi responds to PM Modi after disappearing with Asia Cup trophy: ‘If war was your measure of pride…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On